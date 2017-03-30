Steve Rotheram: I’ll put Liverpool at the centre of the Northern powerhouse

I’m ready to leave parliament to make a difference locally, Steve Rotheram has said today.

Launching his manifesto for the Liverpool city region mayoralty, Rotheram unveiled his policy pledges to “reenergise our city region’s dynamism and creativity”.

“We were pivotal to the first Industrial Revolution as the gateway to the New World. Let’s ensure we are pivotal to the fourth Industrial Revolution – by being the digital gateway to the New Economy.”

Rotheram plans to use the mayoralty powers to harness the river Mersey to create renewal energy, aims to secure parity in apprenticeships training and academic training, and to create transport links geared up to help people not secure profits.

“With me as Metro Mayor – I will help reconnect our party with those in the city region that have lost trust in politics.”

“I want to use devolution to reenergise our City Region’s dynamism and creativity with a 21st century vision of ideas first extolled and brought to life by our forebears – all those years ago. It’s not just about process. It’s about vision.”

“Being in the Westminster bubble for 7 years has shown me that the political system has – and will continue to – fail areas like ours unless we fight back. I have experienced how our centralised political system has let-down people from our area.”

Rotheram’s five pillars are:

Ambitious – He will roll out ‘gold standard’ and degree-level apprenticeships for young people to address skills shortages, securing true parity between the academic and technical routes to employment.

Fair – To launch a Metro Mayor’s Housing Challenge Competition to build communities fit for the 21st century. It will identify and pilot new ways to meet our housing needs – including new approaches for older people, 21st century community mutual and co-operative models.

Green – To use Merseyside and Halton Britain’s energy coast. He will make the most of our key natural assets to create a Liverpool City Region Renewable Energy Company – to harness the river Mersey – and use offshore tidal energy to power homes and workplaces. It will be funded through an ambitious public-private sector partnership.

Connected – To use the powers of the Metro Mayor to make sure bus services are geared to the needs of passengers and not just profits

Together – To create a Fairness and Social Justice Advisory Board by establishing other cross-cutting boards and forums that bring genuine diversity of experience and opinion into the policy-making process. He will utilise the talent, energy and creativity of the entire region