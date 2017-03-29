You are here: Home » Europe »

The government is “utterly complacent” – Labour figures react to May triggering A50

29th March, 2017 1:21 pm

Theresa May has triggered article 50. May struck a conciliatory note in the Commons and said she wants a ‘deep and special’ partnership with the EU.

Figures from across the labour movement reacted to May’s speech. In the Commons Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn criticised the government for being “utterly complacent” about the impending negotiations with the EU. He attacked Philip Hammond, chancellor, for saying previously the UK can’t have its cake and eat it.

Scottish Labour leader, Kezia Dugdale, said it is a “deeply divisive movement” and attacked the SNP’s “reckless plan for independence”.

Here’s how others reacted on social media

Wes Streeting:

David Lammy:

Chi Onwurah:

Ed Miliband in the commons, quoted by The Guardian’s Peter Walker:

Alison McGovern:

Louise Haigh:

Pat McFadden:

