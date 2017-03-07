You are here: Home » Featured »

Weekly survey: Top earners’ tax returns, Brexit and globalisation

7th March, 2017 6:00 pm
avatar

Tags:

In light of the shadow chancellor’s call for greater transparency on tax in order to tackle avoidance and evasion, we ask do you support John McDonnell’s call for those earning over £1m to publish their tax returns?

Owen Smith used a LabourList article to set out his concerns for the future of automotive jobs so we ask is the pressure facing the car industry a sign of the economic impact of Brexit beginning to bite?

As the debate intensifies about how Labour can boosts its weak poll rating, we ask should the party embrace globalisation as part of an attempt to deliver prosperity for everyone?

To respond to the survey click here. You have until midday on Friday to vote.

 

Related posts:

  1. John McDonnell warns of fallout from “Tory Brexit”
  2. McDonnell demands Tories u-turn on cuts as Britain’s growth forecasts plunge
  3. McDonnell: Tory u-turns show what Labour movement can achieve when united in opposition to austerity
  4. Labour MPs prepare attempts to block article 50 despite party line
  5. McDonnell: Labour would back Brexit “compromise” that defends jobs and pay
To report anything from the comment section, please e-mail [email protected]
x

LabourList Daily Email

Everything Labour. Every weekday morning

Share with your friends










Submit