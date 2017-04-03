Updated: CLP nominations for Labour’s key committees

Labour’s rival wings are competing over crucial positions on the conference arrangements committee and national constitutional committee.

The conference arrangements committee oversees what is debated at party conference, and CLPs have until June 23 to nominate candidates. It is elected by one member, one vote.

The national constitutional committee, which deals with disciplinary matters, is also up for election. Nominations for this close on June 23 too but it is elected solely by delegates at conference.

Internal elections have often been used as way through which internal battles are fought. You can read our explainer of the CAC elections and slates here.

Conference arrangements committee

Gloria de Piero – Labour First/Progress

Croydon South

Liverpool West Derby

Beaconsfield

Wythenshawe & Sale East

Richmond Park

Hackney North and Stoke Newington

Cities of London & Westminster

Mansfield

Westminster North

Michael Cashman – Labour First/Progress

Eastbourne

Croydon South

Liverpool West Derby

Beaconsfield

Wythenshawe & Sale East

Richmond Park

Hackney North and Stoke Newington

Cities of London & Westminster

Mansfield

Billy Hayes – Momentum and Campaign for Labour Party Democracy backed

Tottenham

Eastbourne

Brent Central

Leyton and Wanstead

Seema Chandwani – Momentum and Campaign for Labour Party Democracy backed

Brent Central

Leyton and Wansted

Westminister North

Tottenham

Crewe and Nanthwich

Westminster North

National constitutional committee

Kevin Hepworth – Labour First/Progress

Croydon South

Liverpool West Derby

Beaconsfield

Derby South

Wythenshawe & Sale East

Richmond Park

Hackney North and Stoke Newington

Cities of London & Westminster

Rose Burley – Labour First/Progress

Croydon South

Liverpool West Derby

Beaconsfield

Derby South

Wythenshawe & Sale East

Richmond Park

Hackney North and Stoke Newington

Cities of London & Westminster

Anna Dyer – Momentum and Campaign for Labour Party Democracy backed

Tottenham

Leyton and Wanstead

Brent Central

Westminster North

Cambridge

Emine Ibrahim – Momentum and Campaign for Labour Party Democracy backed

Tottenham

Hornsey and Wood Green

Leyton and Wanstead

Brent Central

Westminster North

Cambridge

If your CLP have nominated people for the positions let us know at [email protected]