Updated: CLP nominations for Labour’s key committees

3rd April, 2017 1:00 pm
Labour’s rival wings are competing over crucial positions on the conference arrangements committee and national constitutional committee.

The conference arrangements committee oversees what is debated at party conference, and CLPs have until June 23 to nominate candidates. It is elected by one member, one vote.

The national constitutional committee, which deals with disciplinary matters, is also up for election. Nominations for this close on June 23 too but it is elected solely by delegates at conference.

Internal elections have often been used as way through which internal battles are fought. You can read our explainer of the CAC elections and slates here.

Conference arrangements committee

Gloria de Piero – Labour First/Progress
Croydon South
Liverpool West Derby
Beaconsfield
Wythenshawe & Sale East
Richmond Park
Hackney North and Stoke Newington
Cities of London & Westminster
Mansfield
Westminster North

Michael Cashman – Labour First/Progress
Eastbourne
Croydon South
Liverpool West Derby
Beaconsfield
Wythenshawe & Sale East
Richmond Park
Hackney North and Stoke Newington
Cities of London & Westminster
Mansfield

Billy Hayes – Momentum and Campaign for Labour Party Democracy backed
Tottenham
Eastbourne
Brent Central
Leyton and Wanstead

Seema Chandwani – Momentum and Campaign for Labour Party Democracy backed
Brent Central
Leyton and Wansted
Westminister North
Tottenham
Crewe and Nanthwich
Westminster North

National constitutional committee

Kevin Hepworth – Labour First/Progress
Croydon South
Liverpool West Derby
Beaconsfield
Derby South
Wythenshawe & Sale East
Richmond Park
Hackney North and Stoke Newington
Cities of London & Westminster

Rose Burley – Labour First/Progress
Croydon South
Liverpool West Derby
Beaconsfield
Derby South
Wythenshawe & Sale East
Richmond Park
Hackney North and Stoke Newington
Cities of London & Westminster

Anna Dyer – Momentum and Campaign for Labour Party Democracy backed
Tottenham
Leyton and Wanstead
Brent Central
Westminster North
Cambridge

Emine Ibrahim – Momentum and Campaign for Labour Party Democracy backed
Tottenham
Hornsey and Wood Green
Leyton and Wanstead
Brent Central
Westminster North
Cambridge

 

If your CLP have nominated people for the positions let us know at [email protected]

