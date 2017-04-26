Ellie Reeves selected to fight Lewisham West & Penge

Former NEC member Ellie Reeves has been selected as the Labour candidate in Lewisham West and Penge. The vacancy was created by Labour MP Jim Dowd’s decision to stand down. The south London seat has a 12,714 majority.

Delighted to have been selected as the @UKLabour candidate in Lewisham West & Penge – the area that I live in and that I love. — ellie reeves (@elliereeves) April 26, 2017

Reeves, who lives in the constituency, is a employment law barrister and vice-chair of the London Labour Party. She is married to John Cryer, chair of the parliamentary Labour Party. She was a candidate on the Progress and Labour First slate of NEC candidates last year, but was defeated when the Momentum candidates won through.