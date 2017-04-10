Future Labour picks Momentum activist, councillor and entrepreneur for key roles

One of the new breed of Labour ginger groups has appointed a committee of activists from across the party to continue efforts to develop ideas for the digital economy.

Future Labour has named a local Momentum officer, a Bristol councillor and a prominent Leave campaigner as it seeks to increase its impact in internal debates.

The group was set up four years ago under the original name of Labour Digital and is today chaired by Jim Knight, a peer and education minister under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown

Now it has appointed a steering committee as part of its attempt to raise the profile of digital and technology issue. The figures appointed are:

Helen Godwin, cabinet member for children and young people on Bristol council and co-owner of a recruitment firm;

Michael O’Sullivan, the head of digital at Labour Leave;

Kevin Hind, who works in publishing and stood as a parliamentary candidate in Bury St Edmunds in 2010;

Khalid Sharif, a food entrepreneur who also served as editor of The Muslim Paper and has sat on the government’s ethnic minority taskforce;

Naama Al-Mahdi, a Momentum activist in London and justice and media campaigner.

Future Labour is run by director Darren Jones, above, a pro-Remain lawyer and parliamentary candidate in Bristol North West in 2015, who has written frequently for LabourList.