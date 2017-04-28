Human rights campaigner wins out in Birmingham selection

Labour has chosen a local councillor and human rights campaigner to contest the Birmingham seat vacated by the retirement of the Brexit backing Gisela Stuart.

Preet kaur Gill, a cabinet member for public health on Sandwell council in the West Midlands, will fight Edgbaston on June 8.

The Tories, who were second last time, are throwing resources into overturning the 2,706 majority achieved by Stuart.

Congratulations flowed in on social media today for Gill, a Unison member.

“Congratulations to Preet Gill on her selection as Labour candidate for Birmingham Edgbaston I look forward to working with you,” wrote shadow education secretary Angela Rayner.

Gill’s victory is thought to have come over Neena Gill, the outgoing MEP for the West Midlands.

Britain’s cohort of 73 Brussels politicians are expected to lose their roles by 2018.

Preet Gill’s success in the Birmingham selection comes after a series of other PPC roles were announced yesterday covering Oxford East, North West Durham and Blaydon.