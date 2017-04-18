Join Labour and put Corbyn in Downing Street, Momentum tells supporters

Momentum today called on its supporters to join the Labour Party and support Jeremy Corbyn’s “common sense” policies in the run-up to the general election.

The left-wing group reacted to Theresa May’s shock decision to call a vote for June 8 by highlighting Corbyn’s policy blitz in the run-up to Easter.

In recent days the Labour leader made announcements on cutting late payments by corporates, guaranteeing pensioner incomes and tackling bad business practices – such as tax avoidance – among government contractors.

If Labour loses the general election, as polls suggest, then Corbyn is likely to face huge pressure to stand down after fewer than two years in position.

Today Momentum – which has faced accusations that it has prioritised city centre rallies over door-knocking for elections – called on supporters to help build a “mass campaigning movement” and deliver Corbyn to Downing Street.

“There’s no time to waste. We need to organise,” it said in an email message from national organiser Emma Rees.

“We have a big challenge ahead of us, a challenge we can’t afford to fail. But let’s not underestimate the anger of ordinary people up and down the country.

“Over the last week, Jeremy Corbyn has announced common sense policies to re-balance our economy in favour of the majority, which polls show are extremely popular with the public. We now need to communicate these policies to as many voters as possible.

“Help us mobilise the mass campaigning movement across the country that we need to win this election for Labour.”

Labour’s membership has slipped to around 483,000, according to the last update, having soared above 550,000 after two leadership elections, in which Corbyn has scored overwhelming victories. The party does not provide public updates on membership.

Rees added: “If you’re not already a member of the Labour Party, join Labour today and join Momentum. Together, we can get Labour into government to build a society that works for the many, not the few.”