Livingstone escapes expulsion from Labour over Hitler comments

Ken Livingstone avoided being kicked out of Labour despite the party’s disciplinary hearing finding he had broken rules over his comments about Hitler and Zionism.

The former London mayor, who has been suspended for a year, had this sanction extended for another 12 months.

Livingstone faced a prolonged hearing of the NCC, national constitutional committee, the only Labour party body able to expel members. Many had expected him to be expelled for his frequent comments on Hitler and Zionism as he attempt to defend Labour MP Naz Shah over claims of anti-Semitism. Shah later apologised.

Today Jewish Labour Movement said of Livingstone.

One year suspension is insufficient for a party the claims zero tolerance on antisemitism #KenLivingstone — JewishLabourMovement (@JewishLabour) April 4, 2017

This is a betrayal of our Party’s values. One year suspension allows for a revolving door for repeat offenders. — JewishLabourMovement (@JewishLabour) April 4, 2017

The Labour party said in a statement:

“The National Constitutional Committee (NCC) of the Labour Party has today found that all three charges of a breach of the Labour Party’s rule 2.1.8 by Ken Livingstone have been found proved.

“The NCC consequently determined that the sanction for the breach of Labour Party rules will be suspension from holding office and representation within the Labour Party for two years. Taking account of the period of administrative suspension already served the period of suspension will end on 27 April 2018.

“The Labour Party will make no further comment on this matter.”

Livingstone insisted he has not behaved in an anti-Semitic manner. He had threatened to take Labour to a judicial review if he was thrown out of the party.