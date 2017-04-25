Labour dominates the list of MPs which Open Britain aims to save on June 8
This is the full list of MPs opposed to a hard Brexit which three campaign groups – Open Britain, European Movement, and Britain for Europe – have today urged voters to support at the general election.
Lord Mandelson, a board member of Open Britain, said: “Election candidates of all parties should be demanding that a hard Brexit is rejected and making clear that they will reserve judgement on the outcome until they see whether we get exactly the same trade benefits, as David Davis has promised.
“Nobody has to take a position on this now: they just have to ask the right questions and keep an open mind about the answers.”
The second list, below, shows the mainly Tory MPs who are either supportive of a hard Brexit or who the campaigners say have failed to publicly oppose it.
Open Britain’s MPs to save
Ian Murray – Labour, Edinburgh South
Caroline Lucas – Green, Brighton Pavilion
Peter Kyle – Labour, Hove
Nick Clegg – Lib Dem, Sheffield Hallam
Ben Bradshaw – Labour, Exeter
Owen Smith – Labour, Pontypridd
Alison McGovern – Labour, Wirral South
Neil Carmichael – Conservative, Stroud
Lilian Greenwood – Labour, Nottingham South
Alan Whitehead – Labour, Southampton Test
Liz Kendall – Labour, Leicester West
Wes Streeting – Labour, Ilford North
Tom Brake – Lib Dem, Carshalton and Wallington
Catherine McKinnell – Labour, Newcastle North
Norman Lamb – Lib Dem North Norfolk
Phil Wilson – Labour, Sedgefield
Helen Goodman – Labour, Bishop Auckland
Angela Smith – Labour, Penistone and Stocksbridge
Mary Creagh – Labour, Wakefield
Pat McFadden – Labour, Wolverhampton South East
Open Britain’s MPs to oppose
Kate Hoey – Labour, Vauxhall
Lady Victoria Borwick – Conservative, Kensington
David Burrowes – Conservative, Enfield Southgate
Nicola Blackwood – Conservative, Oxford West and Abingdon
Charlotte Leslie – Conservative, Bristol North West
Theresa Villiers – Conservative, Chipping Barnet
James Berry- Conservative, Kingston and Surbiton
Matthew Offord – Conservative, Hendon
Maria Caulfield – Conservative, Lewes
Steve Baker- Conservative, Wycombe
Iain Duncan Smith- Conservative, Chingford and Woodford Green
Byron Davies – Conservative, Gower
Paul Scully – Conservative, Sutton and Cheam
Gavin Robinson – DUP, Belfast East
Christopher Davies – Conservative, Brecon and Radnorshire
William Wragg – Conservative, Hazel Grove
Luke Hall – Conservative, Thornbury and Yate
James Heappey – Conservative, Wells
Derek Thomas – Conservative, St Ives
Caroline Ansell- Conservative, Eastbourne
