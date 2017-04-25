Labour dominates the list of MPs which Open Britain aims to save on June 8

This is the full list of MPs opposed to a hard Brexit which three campaign groups – Open Britain, European Movement, and Britain for Europe – have today urged voters to support at the general election.

Lord Mandelson, a board member of Open Britain, said: “Election candidates of all parties should be demanding that a hard Brexit is rejected and making clear that they will reserve judgement on the outcome until they see whether we get exactly the same trade benefits, as David Davis has promised.

“Nobody has to take a position on this now: they just have to ask the right questions and keep an open mind about the answers.”

The second list, below, shows the mainly Tory MPs who are either supportive of a hard Brexit or who the campaigners say have failed to publicly oppose it.

Open Britain’s MPs to save

Ian Murray – Labour, Edinburgh South

Caroline Lucas – Green, Brighton Pavilion

Peter Kyle – Labour, Hove

Nick Clegg – Lib Dem, Sheffield Hallam

Ben Bradshaw – Labour, Exeter

Owen Smith – Labour, Pontypridd

Alison McGovern – Labour, Wirral South

Neil Carmichael – Conservative, Stroud

Lilian Greenwood – Labour, Nottingham South

Alan Whitehead – Labour, Southampton Test

Liz Kendall – Labour, Leicester West

Wes Streeting – Labour, Ilford North

Tom Brake – Lib Dem, Carshalton and Wallington

Catherine McKinnell – Labour, Newcastle North

Norman Lamb – Lib Dem North Norfolk

Phil Wilson – Labour, Sedgefield

Helen Goodman – Labour, Bishop Auckland

Angela Smith – Labour, Penistone and Stocksbridge

Mary Creagh – Labour, Wakefield

Pat McFadden – Labour, Wolverhampton South East

Open Britain’s MPs to oppose

Kate Hoey – Labour, Vauxhall

Lady Victoria Borwick – Conservative, Kensington

David Burrowes – Conservative, Enfield Southgate

Nicola Blackwood – Conservative, Oxford West and Abingdon

Charlotte Leslie – Conservative, Bristol North West

Theresa Villiers – Conservative, Chipping Barnet

James Berry- Conservative, Kingston and Surbiton

Matthew Offord – Conservative, Hendon

Maria Caulfield – Conservative, Lewes

Steve Baker- Conservative, Wycombe

Iain Duncan Smith- Conservative, Chingford and Woodford Green

Byron Davies – Conservative, Gower

Paul Scully – Conservative, Sutton and Cheam

Gavin Robinson – DUP, Belfast East

Christopher Davies – Conservative, Brecon and Radnorshire

William Wragg – Conservative, Hazel Grove

Luke Hall – Conservative, Thornbury and Yate

James Heappey – Conservative, Wells

Derek Thomas – Conservative, St Ives

Caroline Ansell- Conservative, Eastbourne