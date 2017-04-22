LabourList general election dinner to be held in just a few weeks’ time

There are fewer than three weeks remaining to book tickets for LabourList’s election fundraising dinner.

Tom Watson, Labour’s deputy leader, will give the keynote speech at the event in London on May 9.

It will be a chance to hear Watson’s take on the general election and his key lines for the campaign.

The evening will also feature contributions from other frontbenchers, as well as senior figures from trade unions.

The event takes place at the popular Troia Mediterranean and Middle Eastern restaurant near Westminster.

It will be held just days after the local elections around the UK and the inaugural votes for the new breed of metro mayors.

