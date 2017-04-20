You are here: Home » Featured »

Shadow cabinet minister to quit Commons

20th April, 2017 4:43 pm
avatar

Tags:

Dave Anderson, a close ally of Jeremy Corbyn, has become the latest MP to step down at the general election

The shadow Scottish and Northern Irish secretary has said he will retire for health reasons.

Anderson, who was first elected in 2005, is MP for Blaydon and had a 14,227 majority at the 2015 general election.

He is leaving full-time politics “reluctantly” on the basis of health, age and family reasons, the BBC said. Anderson was given the shadow Scottish secretary brief after Ian Murray, Labour’s only Scottish MP, quit it in last summer’s wave of resignations after the EU referendum.

Anderson is a former Unison president and has worked as a miner and care worker.

He joins Fiona Mactaggart and Jim Dowd as MPs who have resigned in the last 24 hours.

Related posts:

  1. Liveblog: Corbyn, Dugdale and Abbott on Election 17 announcement
  2. McDonnell: Polls will narrow – and this election is not just about Brexit
To report anything from the comment section, please e-mail [email protected]
x

LabourList Daily Email

Everything Labour. Every weekday morning

Share with your friends










Submit