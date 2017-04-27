The runners and riders for Hartlepool as Labour aims to see off UKIP

A trade union rep and local councillor are among the candidates who could be chosen to defend a slim Labour majority against the UKIP threat in a key north-east seat.

Two local men have emerged as possible contenders for the Labour nomination in Hartlepool, where Iain Wright is stepping down.

Wright, chair of the business select committee, is retiring from the Commons after 13 years, saying: “I would like to do other things and now is a good opportunity to do so.”

Labour won the seat with a majority of 3,024 at the last general election. UKIP came second ahead of the Tories and are now targeting Hartlepool despite their chaotic recent existence under new leader Paul Nuttall.

Among those who are thought to have applied to be the Labour candidate are:

Alan Clark

The Hartlepool councillor and lead member for children’s services won his local authority seat three years ago and also chairs the board of a local community and sports centre.

Mike Hill

The Unison regional organiser is based in Middlesbrough has spoken out repeatedly over the Tory crisis in NHS and social care and recently backed Jeremy Corbyn’s call for Britons to be granted four more bank holidays. He fought Richmond in North Yorkshire at the last election.

