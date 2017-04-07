You are here: Home » Comment »

US airstrikes on Syria risk escalating the war still further – Corbyn speaks out on Trump’s overnight blitz

7th April, 2017 11:25 am
This is the full statement published by Jeremy Corbyn in response to US air strikes on a Syrian air base in the early hours of this morning.

The US missile attack on a Syrian government air base risks escalating the war in Syria still further.

Tuesday’s horrific chemical attack was a war crime which requires urgent independent UN investigation and those responsible must be held to account.

But unilateral military action without legal authorisation or independent verification risks intensifying a multi-sided conflict that has already killed hundreds of thousands of people.

What is needed instead is to urgently reconvene the Geneva peace talks and unrelenting international pressure for a negotiated settlement of the conflict.

The terrible suffering of the Syrian people must be brought to an end as soon as possible and every intervention must be judged on what contribution it makes to that outcome.

The British government should urge restraint on the Trump administration and throw its weight behind peace negotiations and a comprehensive political settlement.

 

