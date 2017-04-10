You are here: Home » Featured »

Weekly survey: Syria, minimum wage and free school meals

10th April, 2017 6:00 pm
Donald Trump surprised the world at the end of last week with his decision to strike an Assad military base in Syria, after the regime launched a gas attack on civilians, killing many including children. We ask, should Labour support US bombing of Syria?

Today Jeremy Corbyn has announced that Labour would raise the minimum wage to £10 per hour by 2020, and do away with the higher rate for those over 25. We ask, should Labour commit to a single minimum wage regardless of age?

Last week, Corbyn and Angela Rayner announced that a Labour government would add VAT to private school fees – and use the money raised to provide free school meals for all primary children . We ask, do you support the provision of free school meals for all primary school pupils?

To respond to the survey click here. You can vote until midday Friday.

