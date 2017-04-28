Who are Labour’s parliamentary candidates in Scotland?

28th April, 2017 3:29 pm
- Faten Hameed, founder of the Scottish Iraqi Society who helped co-ordinate aid donations, Glasgow Central.
- Martin McCluskey, political director, Scottish Labour, Inverclyde.
- Martin Whitfield, lawyer turned primary school teacher, East Lothian.
- Alison Dowling, an anti-poverty campaigner, Paisley and Renfrewshire South.
- Kate Watson, former director of operations at Better Together, Glasgow East.
- Gordon Munro, longstanding councillor, Edinburgh North and Leith.
- Daniel Goodare, A&E doctor, Dumfries and Galloway.
- Cara Hilton, former Dunfermline MSP, Dunfermline and West Fife;
- Blair McDougall, former campaign director at Better Together, East Renfrewshire;
- Paul Sweeney, Scottish Enterprise executive and former Holyrood candidate, Glasgow North East;
- Rhea Wolfson, constituency Labour Party representative on the ruling NEC, Livingston.
