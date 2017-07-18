Updated: CLP nominations for Labour’s key committees
Labour’s rival wings are competing over crucial positions on the conference arrangements committee and national constitutional committee.
The conference arrangements committee oversees what is debated at party conference, and CLPs have until June 23 to nominate candidates. It is elected by one member, one vote.
The national constitutional committee, which deals with disciplinary matters, is also up for election. Nominations for this close on June 23 too but it is elected solely by delegates at conference.
Internal elections have often been used as way through which internal battles are fought. You can read our explainer of the CAC elections and slates here.
Conference arrangements committee
Gloria de Piero – Labour First/Progress
Croydon South
Liverpool West Derby
Beaconsfield
Wythenshawe & Sale East
Richmond Park
Hackney North and Stoke Newington
Cities of London & Westminster
Mansfield
Westminster North
Cambridge
Hornsey and Wood Green
Runnymede and Weybridge
Mitcham and Morden
Bermondsey and Old Southwark
Barking
Nuneaton
Eltham
Lewisham Deptford
Vauxhall
Michael Cashman – Labour First/Progress
Eastbourne
Croydon South
Liverpool West Derby
Beaconsfield
Wythenshawe & Sale East
Richmond Park
Hackney North and Stoke Newington
Cities of London & Westminster
Mansfield
Cambridge
Hornsey and Wood Green
Runnymede and Weybridge
Mitcham and Morden
Bermondsey and Old Southwark
Nuneaton
Twickenham
Liverpool Riverside
Vauxhall
Billy Hayes – Momentum and Campaign for Labour Party Democracy backed
Tottenham
Eastbourne
Brent Central
Leyton and Wanstead
South Dorset
Oxford West and Abingdon
Oxford East
Crewe and Nantwich
Rotherham
Ludlow
Swansea West
South Northamptonshire
West Lancashire
Kenilworth and Southam
Hull West and Hessle
Islington North
West Ham
New Forest East
Kensington
Hackney South and Shoreditch
Southampton Test
Mid Sussex
Filton and Bradley Stoke
Leeds West
Hampstead and Kilburn
Battersea
South East Cambridgeshire
Meriden
Solihull
South East Cornwall
Crawley
Wallasey
Croydon Central
Worthing West
Sutton and Cheam
Stockport
Carmarthen East and Dinefwr
Ynys Môn
Garston and Halewood
Glasgow Maryhill and Springburn
Peterborough
Gloucester
Liverpool Walton
Broxtowe
Sefton Central
Leeds Central
Huddersfield
Eltham
Sheffield Heeley
Rushcliffe
Derby North
Mid Bedfordshire
Bolsover
Dulwich and West Norwood
Hove
Leeds North East
Cheltenham
Sherwood
Horsham
Bristol South
Bristol North
Bristol East
Bristol West
Sevenoaks
Holborn and St Pancras
Hendon
Brentford and Isleworth
Uxbridge and South Ruislip
Carshalton and Wallington
Colchester
Calder Valley
Wantage
Lancaster and Fleetwood
Hastings and Rye
Ealing Central and Acton
Chingford and Woodford Green
Birmingham Hall Green
Beverley and Holderness
Battersea
Aberconwy
Ashton-under-Lyne
Leeds East
Enfield Southgate
West Ham
New Forest East
Seema Chandwani – Momentum and Campaign for Labour Party Democracy backed
Brent Central
Leyton and Wansted
Westminister North
Tottenham
Westminster North
South Dorset
Oxford West and Abingdon
Oxford East
Rotherham
Ludlow
Swansea West
South Northamptonshire
West Lancashire
Kenilworth and Southam
Hull West and Hessle
Islington North
West Ham
New Forest East
Kensington
Hackney South and Shoreditch
Southampton Test
Mid Sussex
Filton and Bradley Stoke
Leeds West
Hampstead and Kilburn
Battersea
South East Cambridgeshire
Stourbridge
Islington South and Finsbury
Meriden
Solihull
South East Cornwall
Crawley
Wallasey
Barking
Croydon Central
Worthing West
Sutton and Cheam
Stockport
Twickenham
Carmarthen East and Dinefwr
Ynys Môn
Garston and Halewood
Glasgow Maryhill and Springburn
Peterborough
Gloucester
Liverpool Walton
Broxtowe
Sefton Central
Leeds Central
Huddersfield
Sheffield Heeley
Rushcliffe
Derby North
Mid Bedfordshire
Lewisham Deptford
Bolsover
Dulwich and West Norwood
Hove
Leeds North East
Cheltenham
Sherwood
Horsham
Bristol South
Bristol North
Bristol East
Bristol West
Sevenoaks
Holborn and St Pancras
Hendon
Brentford and Isleworth
Uxbridge and South Ruislip
Carshalton and Wallington
Colchester
Calder Valley
Wantage
Swansea East
Lancaster and Fleetwood
Hastings and Rye
Ealing Central and Acton
Chingford and Woodford Green
Birmingham Hall Green
Beverley and Holderness
Battersea
Aberconwy
Ashton-under-Lyne
Leeds East
Enfield Southgate
West Ham
New Forest East
National constitutional committee
Kevin Hepworth – Labour First/Progress
Croydon South
Liverpool West Derby
Beaconsfield
Derby South
Wythenshawe & Sale East
Richmond Park
Hackney North and Stoke Newington
Cities of London & Westminster
Runnymede and Weybridge
Crewe and Nantwich
Bermondsey and Old Southwark
Nuneaton
Vauxhall
Rose Burley – Labour First/Progress
Croydon South
Liverpool West Derby
Beaconsfield
Derby South
Wythenshawe & Sale East
Richmond Park
Hackney North and Stoke Newington
Cities of London & Westminster
Runnymede and Weybridge
Hornsey and Wood Green
New Forest East
Bermondsey and Old Southwark
Nuneaton
Vauxhall
Anna Dyer – Momentum and Campaign for Labour Party Democracy backed
Tottenham
Leyton and Wanstead
Brent Central
Westminster North
Cambridge
Oxford East
Oxford West and Abingdon
Rotherham
Ludlow
Swansea West
West Lancashire
Kenilworth and Southam
Hull West and Hessle
Islington North
West Ham
New Forest East
Kensington
Southampton Test
Filton and Bradley Stoke
Leeds West
Hampstead and Kilburn
Battersea
South East Cambridgeshire
Meriden
Solihull
South East Cornwall
Crawley
Wallasey
Worthing West
Croydon Central
Barking
Sutton and Cheam
Stockport
Twickenham
Carmarthen East and Dinefwr
Ynys Môn
Garston and Halewood
Peterborough
Gloucester
Liverpool Walton
Broxtowe
Sefton Central
Leeds Central
Sheffield Heeley
Rushcliffe
Mid Bedfordshire
Lewisham Deptford
Bolsover
Dulwich and West Norwood
Hove
Leeds North East
Cheltenham
Sherwood
Bristol South
Bristol North
Bristol East
Bristol West
Holborn and St Pancras
Hendon
Brentford and Isleworth
Uxbridge and South Ruislip
Carshalton and Wallington
Colchester
Calder Valley
Wantage
Lancaster and Fleetwood
Chingford and Woodford Green
Birmingham Hall Green
Beverley and Holderness
Battersea
Ashton-under-Lyne
Leeds East
Enfield Southgate
West Ham
New Forest East
Emine Ibrahim – Momentum and Campaign for Labour Party Democracy backed
Tottenham
Hornsey and Wood Green
Leyton and Wanstead
Brent Central
Westminster North
Cambridge
Oxford East
Oxford West and Abingdon
Rotherham
Ludlow
Salford and Eccles
Swansea West
West Lancashire
Kenilworth and Southam
Hull West and Hessle
Islington North
West Ham
Kensington
Hackney South and Shoreditch
Southampton Test
Filton and Bradley Stoke
Leeds West
Hampstead and Kilburn
Battersea
South East Cambridgeshire
Islington South and Finsbury
Meriden
Solihull
South East Cornwall
Crawley
Wallasey
Worthing West
Croydon Central
Barking
Sutton and Cheam
Stockport
Twickenham
Carmarthen East and Dinefwr
Ynys Môn
Garston and Halewood
Peterborough
Gloucester
Liverpool Walton
Broxtowe
Sefton Central
Leeds Central
Sheffield Heeley
Rushcliffe
Mid Bedfordshire
Lewisham Deptford
Bolsover
Dulwich and West Norwood
Hove
Leeds North East
Cheltenham
Sherwood
Bristol South
Bristol North
Bristol East
Bristol West
Holborn and St Pancras
Hendon
Brentford and Isleworth
Uxbridge and South Ruislip
Carshalton and Wallington
Colchester
Calder Valley
Wantage
Swansea East
Lancaster and Fleetwood
Ealing Central and Acton
Chingford and Woodford Green
Birmingham Hall Green
Beverley and Holderness
Battersea
Ashton-under-Lyne
Leeds East
Enfield Southgate
West Ham
New Forest East
If your CLP have nominated people for the positions let us know at [email protected]
Want to support LabourList’s dedicated coverage of the party? Click here.
Value our free and unique service?
LabourList has more readers than ever before - but we need your support. Our dedicated coverage of Labour's policies and personalities, internal debates, selections and elections relies on donations from our readers.
If you can support LabourList’s unique and free service then please click here.
To report anything from the comment section, please e-mail [email protected]