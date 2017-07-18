Updated: CLP nominations for Labour’s key committees

Labour’s rival wings are competing over crucial positions on the conference arrangements committee and national constitutional committee.

The conference arrangements committee oversees what is debated at party conference, and CLPs have until June 23 to nominate candidates. It is elected by one member, one vote.

The national constitutional committee, which deals with disciplinary matters, is also up for election. Nominations for this close on June 23 too but it is elected solely by delegates at conference.

Internal elections have often been used as way through which internal battles are fought. You can read our explainer of the CAC elections and slates here.

Conference arrangements committee

Gloria de Piero – Labour First/Progress

Croydon South

Liverpool West Derby

Beaconsfield

Wythenshawe & Sale East

Richmond Park

Hackney North and Stoke Newington

Cities of London & Westminster

Mansfield

Westminster North

Cambridge

Hornsey and Wood Green

Runnymede and Weybridge

Mitcham and Morden

Bermondsey and Old Southwark

Barking

Nuneaton

Eltham

Lewisham Deptford

Vauxhall

Michael Cashman – Labour First/Progress

Eastbourne

Croydon South

Liverpool West Derby

Beaconsfield

Wythenshawe & Sale East

Richmond Park

Hackney North and Stoke Newington

Cities of London & Westminster

Mansfield

Cambridge

Hornsey and Wood Green

Runnymede and Weybridge

Mitcham and Morden

Bermondsey and Old Southwark

Nuneaton

Twickenham

Liverpool Riverside

Vauxhall

Billy Hayes – Momentum and Campaign for Labour Party Democracy backed

Tottenham

Eastbourne

Brent Central

Leyton and Wanstead

South Dorset

Oxford West and Abingdon

Oxford East

Crewe and Nantwich

Rotherham

Ludlow

Swansea West

South Northamptonshire

West Lancashire

Kenilworth and Southam

Hull West and Hessle

Islington North

West Ham

New Forest East

Kensington

Hackney South and Shoreditch

Southampton Test

Mid Sussex

Filton and Bradley Stoke

Leeds West

Hampstead and Kilburn

Battersea

South East Cambridgeshire

Meriden

Solihull

South East Cornwall

Crawley

Wallasey

Croydon Central

Worthing West

Sutton and Cheam

Stockport

Carmarthen East and Dinefwr

Ynys Môn

Garston and Halewood

Glasgow Maryhill and Springburn

Peterborough

Gloucester

Liverpool Walton

Broxtowe

Sefton Central

Leeds Central

Huddersfield

Eltham

Sheffield Heeley

Rushcliffe

Derby North

Mid Bedfordshire

Bolsover

Dulwich and West Norwood

Hove

Leeds North East

Cheltenham

Sherwood

Horsham

Bristol South

Bristol North

Bristol East

Bristol West

Sevenoaks

Holborn and St Pancras

Hendon

Brentford and Isleworth

Uxbridge and South Ruislip

Carshalton and Wallington

Colchester

Calder Valley

Wantage

Lancaster and Fleetwood

Hastings and Rye

Ealing Central and Acton

Chingford and Woodford Green

Birmingham Hall Green

Beverley and Holderness

Battersea

Aberconwy

Ashton-under-Lyne

Leeds East

Enfield Southgate

West Ham

New Forest East

Seema Chandwani – Momentum and Campaign for Labour Party Democracy backed

Brent Central

Leyton and Wansted

Westminister North

Tottenham

Westminster North

South Dorset

Oxford West and Abingdon

Oxford East

Rotherham

Ludlow

Swansea West

South Northamptonshire

West Lancashire

Kenilworth and Southam

Hull West and Hessle

Islington North

West Ham

New Forest East

Kensington

Hackney South and Shoreditch

Southampton Test

Mid Sussex

Filton and Bradley Stoke

Leeds West

Hampstead and Kilburn

Battersea

South East Cambridgeshire

Stourbridge

Islington South and Finsbury

Meriden

Solihull

South East Cornwall

Crawley

Wallasey

Barking

Croydon Central

Worthing West

Sutton and Cheam

Stockport

Twickenham

Carmarthen East and Dinefwr

Ynys Môn

Garston and Halewood

Glasgow Maryhill and Springburn

Peterborough

Gloucester

Liverpool Walton

Broxtowe

Sefton Central

Leeds Central

Huddersfield

Sheffield Heeley

Rushcliffe

Derby North

Mid Bedfordshire

Lewisham Deptford

Bolsover

Dulwich and West Norwood

Hove

Leeds North East

Cheltenham

Sherwood

Horsham

Bristol South

Bristol North

Bristol East

Bristol West

Sevenoaks

Holborn and St Pancras

Hendon

Brentford and Isleworth

Uxbridge and South Ruislip

Carshalton and Wallington

Colchester

Calder Valley

Wantage

Swansea East

Lancaster and Fleetwood

Hastings and Rye

Ealing Central and Acton

Chingford and Woodford Green

Birmingham Hall Green

Beverley and Holderness

Battersea

Aberconwy

Ashton-under-Lyne

Leeds East

Enfield Southgate

West Ham

New Forest East

National constitutional committee

Kevin Hepworth – Labour First/Progress

Croydon South

Liverpool West Derby

Beaconsfield

Derby South

Wythenshawe & Sale East

Richmond Park

Hackney North and Stoke Newington

Cities of London & Westminster

Runnymede and Weybridge

Crewe and Nantwich

Bermondsey and Old Southwark

Nuneaton

Vauxhall

Rose Burley – Labour First/Progress

Croydon South

Liverpool West Derby

Beaconsfield

Derby South

Wythenshawe & Sale East

Richmond Park

Hackney North and Stoke Newington

Cities of London & Westminster

Runnymede and Weybridge

Hornsey and Wood Green

New Forest East

Bermondsey and Old Southwark

Nuneaton

Vauxhall

Anna Dyer – Momentum and Campaign for Labour Party Democracy backed

Tottenham

Leyton and Wanstead

Brent Central

Westminster North

Cambridge

Oxford East

Oxford West and Abingdon

Rotherham

Ludlow

Swansea West

West Lancashire

Kenilworth and Southam

Hull West and Hessle

Islington North

West Ham

New Forest East

Kensington

Southampton Test

Filton and Bradley Stoke

Leeds West

Hampstead and Kilburn

Battersea

South East Cambridgeshire

Meriden

Solihull

South East Cornwall

Crawley

Wallasey

Worthing West

Croydon Central

Barking

Sutton and Cheam

Stockport

Twickenham

Carmarthen East and Dinefwr

Ynys Môn

Garston and Halewood

Peterborough

Gloucester

Liverpool Walton

Broxtowe

Sefton Central

Leeds Central

Sheffield Heeley

Rushcliffe

Mid Bedfordshire

Lewisham Deptford

Bolsover

Dulwich and West Norwood

Hove

Leeds North East

Cheltenham

Sherwood

Bristol South

Bristol North

Bristol East

Bristol West

Holborn and St Pancras

Hendon

Brentford and Isleworth

Uxbridge and South Ruislip

Carshalton and Wallington

Colchester

Calder Valley

Wantage

Lancaster and Fleetwood

Chingford and Woodford Green

Birmingham Hall Green

Beverley and Holderness

Battersea

Ashton-under-Lyne

Leeds East

Enfield Southgate

West Ham

New Forest East

Emine Ibrahim – Momentum and Campaign for Labour Party Democracy backed

Tottenham

Hornsey and Wood Green

Leyton and Wanstead

Brent Central

Westminster North

Cambridge

Oxford East

Oxford West and Abingdon

Rotherham

Ludlow

Salford and Eccles

Swansea West

West Lancashire

Kenilworth and Southam

Hull West and Hessle

Islington North

West Ham

Kensington

Hackney South and Shoreditch

Southampton Test

Filton and Bradley Stoke

Leeds West

Hampstead and Kilburn

Battersea

South East Cambridgeshire

Islington South and Finsbury

Meriden

Solihull

South East Cornwall

Crawley

Wallasey

Worthing West

Croydon Central

Barking

Sutton and Cheam

Stockport

Twickenham

Carmarthen East and Dinefwr

Ynys Môn

Garston and Halewood

Peterborough

Gloucester

Liverpool Walton

Broxtowe

Sefton Central

Leeds Central

Sheffield Heeley

Rushcliffe

Mid Bedfordshire

Lewisham Deptford

Bolsover

Dulwich and West Norwood

Hove

Leeds North East

Cheltenham

Sherwood

Bristol South

Bristol North

Bristol East

Bristol West

Holborn and St Pancras

Hendon

Brentford and Isleworth

Uxbridge and South Ruislip

Carshalton and Wallington

Colchester

Calder Valley

Wantage

Swansea East

Lancaster and Fleetwood

Ealing Central and Acton

Chingford and Woodford Green

Birmingham Hall Green

Beverley and Holderness

Battersea

Ashton-under-Lyne

Leeds East

Enfield Southgate

West Ham

New Forest East

If your CLP have nominated people for the positions let us know at [email protected]

Want to support LabourList’s dedicated coverage of the party? Click here.