Corbyn now has backing from three-quarters of Labour supporters

Theresa May has scored the worst personal ratings in polling history for a prime minister so soon after an election.

In the pollsters’ own records, no prime minister has been less liked a month after a vote. May has one in three Britons satisfied with her performance, 34 per cent, down 22 points from April when she called the snap election. Some 59 per cent of Brits are dissatisfied with her – leaving her with a net rating of -25.

Jeremy Corbyn has 44 per cent satisfaction from the public, and 45 per cent dissatisfied leaving a net score of -1, 24 points better than May’s in the IpsosMORI poll.

Amongst party supporters though there is a huge gap in perception of their leader. Corbyn enjoys the support of three quarters of Labour supporters, whereas May has two-thirds of Tory satisfied with her. Just under one fifth, 19 per cent, of Labour backers disapprove of Corbyn to May’s 27 per cent.

However, despite this, the public still sees May as a more capable PM. She has an eight point lead over Corbyn on this, with 46 per cent picking her as the better PM to Corbyn’s 38 per cent.

Amongst age groups there are significant differences – with 58 per cent of 18-34 year olds preferring the Labour leader to 33 per cent May. Over half of over 55s back May, 56 per cent, with a little over a quarter, 26 per cent going for Corbyn.

Labour maintains a slim lead over the Tories with 42 per cent to the government’s 41 per cent support. Immediately after the election IpsosMORI had the two major parties neck and neck on voting intention.

The Liberal Democrats could expect nine per cent support were an election held tomorrow, the Greens two per cent and UKIP three per cent.