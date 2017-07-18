Corbynista slate pulls ahead in battle for key conference committees

The pro-Corbyn slate has pulled ahead of the centre-left group in the battle for elections to two key conference committees.

Candidates backed by Momentum and the Campaign for Labour Party Democracy have built a comfortable lead in nominations for the conference arrangements committee and national constitutional committee, according to estimates by LabourList.

The left wing slate has roughly three times as many nominations as the centre-left slate, backed by Progress and LabourFirst.

For conference arrangements committee, elected by one member one vote, for which ballots have already started dropping, Seema Chandwani, the secretary of Tottenham CLP, and Billy Hayes, the former general secretary of CWU, now appear to be the front runners.

They are up against the incumbents Gloria de Piero, MP for Ashfield, and Michael Cashman, the Labour peer and former MEP.

Chandwani and Hayes made their case for election here, and you can read de Piero and Cashman’s article here.

The other committee up for election is the national constitutional committee, which is elected by conference delegates. Emine Ibrahim and Anna Dyer have pulled ahead on nominations compared with Kevin Hepworth and Rose Burley.