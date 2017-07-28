Council by-elections: Labour holds Manchester ward with boosted vote share

Labour’s vote share grew 15.3 points as it held onto a council ward in Fallowfield, Manchester last night, as it slightly slipped in the other by-election on Thursday.

The party took 76.9 per cent of the vote, with the Greens a distant second on 9.4 per cent, the Liberal Democrats third on 7.3 per cent and Conservatives fourth on 6.4 per cent. The Trade Union and Socialist Coalition did not stand this time around.

The seat, in student dominated South Manchester, is within Afzal Khan’s Gorton parliamentary seat, which he won on June 8th with 76.3 per cent of the vote.

The other council by-election was in Scotter and Blyton, West Lindsey, which is in Lincolnshire. The ward was held by the Conservatives with a 8.9 growth in vote share.

Labour’s vote shrunk marginally with a 1.3 point drop to come in third, with 14.6 per cent of the vote.

These results have come via Britain Elects.

Scotter & Blyton, West Lindsey:

Conservative hold

Conservative: 44.0 per cent (+8.9)

Liberal Democrat: 35.1 per cent (+8.8)

Labour: 14.6 per cent (-1.3)

UKIP: 6.3 per cent (+6.3)

Fallowfield, Manchester:

Labour hold

Labour: 76.9 per cent (+15.3)

Green: 9.4 per cent (-12.6)

Liberal Democrat: 7.3 per cent (+3.4)

Conservative: 6.4 per cent (-3.8)