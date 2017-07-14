Council by-elections: Labour holds seats with increased vote share

Labour have held the seats they were defending on a bumper night for council ward by-elections.

Seven seats were contested yesterday in various wards across the country. The two, of three, Labour wards that have declared so far have shown Labour holds.

The results, via Britain Elects, show a rise in vote share in Middlesbrough, with a 17.6 point increase for Labour in the Ayresome ward the party held. There was also an 11.9 point rise in another Middlesbrough ward, which was won by an independent, as well as a small 0.1 point rise in a Lib Dem held ward in Three Rivers.

This page will be updated as further results come in…

Chorleywood South & Maple Cross, Three Rivers

Liberal Democrat hold

Lib Dem: 63.7 per cent (+4.6)

Conservative: 26.6 per cent (-2.0)

Labour: 7.2 per cent (+0.1)

UKIP: 1.2 per cent (-4.0)

Green: 1.2 per cent (+1.2)

Park End & Beckfield, Middlesbrough

Independent win in free-for-all

Independent: 56.9 per cent (+56.9)

Labour: 34.0 per cent (+11.9)

Conservative: 6.6 per cent (+2.7)

Green: 1.4 per cent (+1.4)

Lib Dem: 1.1 per cent (+1.1)

Ayresome, Middlesbrough

Labour hold

Labour: 59.7 per cent (+17.6)

Conservative: 36.3 per cent (+24.4)

Lib Dem: 2.2 per cent (+2.2)

Green: 1.9 per cent (+1.9)

No UKIP and Independents as previous

Didcot West, South Oxfordshire

Conservative hold

Didcot South, South Oxfordshire

Labour hold

Coleshill South, North Warwickshire

Conservative hold

Elgin City North, Moray

Conservative gain