DUP “bung” and pay cap come home to roost as Labour surges ahead in new poll
Labour has notched up an eight point poll lead over the Tories despite its escalating row over claims of a “purge” of centre-left MPs.
Jeremy Corbyn’s party has hit 46 per cent in a poll carried out after the leader brought back more of his Commons critics in a low-key reshuffle on Monday.
The Tories slipped to 38 per cent as senior cabinet ministers engaged in a public debate over whether to lift the one per cent public sector pay cap while Theresa May was hammered over her £1bn “bung” to the DUP in order to cling on to office in a confidence and supply deal.
The Times/YouGov poll was carried out on Wednesday and Thursday. If there was a general election tomorrow it would translate into a majority for Corbyn to put him in Downing Street.
YouGov poll for The Times
Labour: 46 per cent
Conservative: 38 per cent
Lib Dems: 6 per cent
UKIP: 4 per cent:
Greens: 1 per cent
