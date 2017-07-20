Getting candidates in place for the next election — Alice Perry’s latest NEC report

The June election

Jeremy Corbyn thanked everyone who contributed to June’s amazing election result. He thanked Iain McNicol and Labour Party staff for turning everything around so quickly. Labour delivered a million leaflets in the four days after the election was called. Labour HQ distributed 80 million printed items, while activists around the country held three million conversations with votes.

Labour undertook a major voter registration drive. More than two million people registered to vote in the run-up to June’s election. Social media played a key role in driving this. Labour Party videos on Snapchat were viewed almost eight million times, with nearly one million people clicking on links with information about where to vote.

During the campaign, Jeremy spoke to thousands of people at large open-air rallies. Eight thousand people came to hear him speak in Gateshead. One particularly memorable rally, on West Kirby beach, was only stopped because the tide started to come in.

Labour won 40% of the vote, recording the best vote share since 1945. Sadly this was not enough to win, but Jeremy talked about how he felt the election had unleashed and unlocked something, giving hope to millions of people that another world was possible.

The NEC discussed the election results in Scotland. Ironically, the electoral failure of the SNP gave the Conservatives enough seats to form a minority government with the DUP. Nevertheless, it was great to see Labour winning back seats in Scotland. Building on this success could be the key to winning the next general election.

Preparing for another snap election

Labour is preparing to fight another general election and will be ready whenever it takes place. Jeremy Corbyn will continue holding rallies and will visit 40 key marginal seats between now and Labour Party Conference in September.

The NEC agreed the process for selecting candidates in key English marginals for the next election, which could take place any time between now and 2022. NEC members acknowledged that selecting candidates now poses some challenges if the election is in 2022, but on balance agreed it was best to get candidates in place as soon as possible.

Members will be able to select candidates this autumn. Local parties will elect a procedures committee to oversee the process and draw up a shortlist for members to vote on. Branches and affiliates will be able to nominate candidates in the usual way. The September NEC meeting will make decisions on which seats with have all women shortlists. Labour is aiming to have a gender- balanced parliament so it is likely that at least 50% of the marginal seats will be AWS.

The Scottish and Welsh Executives will decide on the process for selecting candidates in Scotland and Wales.

Local government report

Nick Forbes gave the local government report, including updates and reflections on May’s local government election results, the Grenfell Tower tragedy, the damage done by years of Tory cuts to council budgets and emergency services, the housing crisis and Tory deregulation of the construction industry. Shockingly, the Conservative government is not providing additional resources to councils for fire safety. Jeremy Corbyn has written to the government to request two inquiries, including one into the wider social issues surrounding the tragedy.

We also discussed work local government is doing to tackle domestic violence, gang violence and the disturbing rise in acid attacks. I also spoke about the very moving women’s quilt project, which raises awareness of women murdered because of domestic violence.

European parliamentary Labour party and international reports

Glenis Willmott announced that she will be standing down as an MEP later this year. Jeremy Corbyn and the NEC thanked her for all her hard work and service as an MEP, leader of the EPLP and, more recently, as chair of the Labour NEC. Glenis spoke about the EPLP’s work protecting the rights of EU citizens, recent victories ending mobile phone roaming charges in Europe, tackling international tax avoidance and Brexit.

The international report included discussions on human rights in Turkey, international LGBT rights and workers’ rights in Qatar, of which Jim Kennedy urged the NEC to do whatever it could to raise awareness, including that of the 1.4 million migrant work force.

National policy forum update

A report on the NPF’s activities this year will be submitted to Labour party conference. The 2017 manifesto has proved extremely popular (it is on its third reprint with copies still selling) and work is under way to build on this manifesto for the next election. Members can make submissions to the national policy forum online at https://www.policyforum.labour.org.uk/.

Labour party membership

Labour now has more than 575,000 members, with more people joining the party and wanting to become involved. The increased membership across the country will further strengthen grassroots campaigning and plays an important role in helping Labour to win elections.

Labour party conference

The NEC received copies of the rule changes submitted by local parties to Labour party conference. Many of these rule changes covered areas from the Collins review. The NEC will consider the changes at the September NEC meeting. The NEC can decide whether to recommend supporting or rejecting these changes, but whatever the NEC decides, the rule changes will be debated at conference.

Alice Perry represents local government on Labour’s NEC.