“Hard left plot to oust MPs”: now for a few hard facts behind that rabble-rousing story

The fear of de-selection has stalked centre-left MPs for the nearly two years since Jeremy Corbyn was elected leader. Two surprise developments, however, the calling of a snap election followed by Labour’s unexpectedly strong showing, were thought to have quietened the threat of a purge of Corbynsceptic politicians.

Nevertheless, this week, the frenzy has heightened once again, culminating in the Times splash, “Hard left in plot to oust dozens of Labour MPs”, based on the actions of a Momentum branch in the north-east.

So what has actually happened? LabourList tries to separate truth from fiction.

Is there a plot to “oust” dozens of MPs?

It depends on what you mean by a plot. If there is one then it is a very small and fledgling effort. On 29th June, the South Tyneside branch of Momentum published on Facebook a list of around 50 Labour MPs — including Chuka Umunna, Stella Creasy, Margaret Hodge and Mike Gapes — who, it said, “should join the liberals”. The post was later taken down but not before it attracted the fury of many in the party.

As far as Labour MPs opposed to Corbyn are concerned, it will be seen as confirmation that Momentum is not a team-player.

One tweet does not equate to a wholesale conspiracy, however. While there are clearly moves among Corbyn supporters to unseat some Labour MPs, party insiders today poured scorn on the idea that a handful of Twitter posts amounted to anything like a “plot”.

It is “not news”, one told LabourList today, while a Momentum source derided the story, saying: “It’s laughable that while their own poll puts Labour eight points ahead of the Tories this is the story the Times has chosen as its front page headline. This is barrel-scraping journalism, and a feeble attempt to avoid printing a positive front page about Labour. The list was published by a local Momentum Facebook page with 136 likes, and in no way represents Momentum’s national policy.”

Why is it happening this week?

Possibly buoyed by Corbyn’s success in the election, and a burgeoning lead in the polls, some may see the onset of the summer recess as a chance to revive the battle against centre-left MPs opposed to Corbyn’s leadership.

How does Luciana Berger fit into all of this?

Momentum activists took control of Liverpool Wavertree’s executive committee earlier this week. One Corbyn supporter, who is not a member of Momentum, told Berger to “get on board quite quickly”, which was seen as an insulting attempt to intimidate an MP who had been critical of the party leader but re-elected last month with an enormous majority. It has been reported that up to nine of the 10 positions on the EC were taken by Momentum supporters but activists questioned this figure yesterday.

Who is fuelling the de-selection debate?

It is clear there are a number of grassroots Corbynista activists who want to kick out MPs who have been critical of the leader. Shadow ministers loyal to Corbyn have, however, have taken a more nuanced stance, which has been seen to encourage the use of mandatory re-selection contests.

This week Chris Williamson, who re-took the Derby North seat on a strongly pro-Corbyn campaign, re-entered the debate when he said MPs should not be given a “guaranteed job for life”. The newly appointed shadow fire minister repeated his demand for increased power for members and said it is “unreasonable to think we as MPs can avoid any contest”.

What has Jeremy Corbyn said on the issue?

The party leader appears to have changed his stance on the issue. Shortly after he first took the top job, in September 2015, he said he wanted to make it “absolutely crystal clear that I do not support any changes to Labour’s rules to make it easier to deselect sitting Labour MPs”.

One year on, however, and following his second victory his opposition seems to have thawed slightly. He vowed to “reach out” to MPs’ critics but when asked about the issue of de-selection, he said: “There is a need to strengthen democracy in our party — our party of more than 500,000 members…”

Is this the last we have heard of it?

Don’t bet on it…