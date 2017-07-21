Transfer news: Hull City owner and former Labour donor signs for Davis and Brexit

A former Labour donor who owns Hull City AFC has made a substantial donation to Brexit secretary David Davis.

Assem Allam, who gave money to Labour during Ed Miliband’s time as party leader, handed the Tory cabinet minister £15,000.

The donation is listed under the name of Allamhouse Ltd. There is no suggestion that Allam broke any rules but his financial support for a Brexit-backing Tory will prompt intense debate.

Allam, an industrial marine entrepreneur, has proved a controversial owner of championship club Hull City and last year indicated to The Times that he would support any Labour MP who wanted to set up a breakaway party.

Davis, who was re-appointed to the cabinet to steer Britain’s Brexit talks after the general election, represents Haltemprice and Howden, which is in the same East Yorkshire area as Hull.

The donation was declared in the Register of Members’ Interests, which was published yesterday.

