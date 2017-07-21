Labour makes gains in council by-elections
Labour gained seats from the Tories and Lib Dems in a series of council by-elections last night.
Jeremy Corbyn’s party took a ward in Eden, Cumbria from the Lib Dems and another in Staffordshire from the Tories as well as holding seats in Stockton and south London.
Overall Labour won four seats, up two, the Tories took three, down one and the Lib Dems lost both seats where they were the incumbent and failed to win any on a disappointing first night for Vince Cable as Lib Dem leader. An independent candidate also took one from the third party.
One from the nine votes has still to be declared.
Full results to follow this morning.
Billingham North (Stockton)
Labour hold
St Helier (Merton)
Labour hold
Alston Moor (Eden)
Labour gain from Lib Dem
New Romney (Shepway)
Con hold
Leek East (Staffordshire Moorlands)
Labour gain from Con
Whissendine (Rutland)
Independent gain from Lib Dem
Ketton (Rutland)
Con hold
Chiddingly and East Hoathly (Wealden)
Con hold
St Michaels (Knowsley)
Result yet to be declared
