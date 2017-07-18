Labour’s poll lead trimmed to just one point

Labour has posted a slim lead in a fresh poll published today.

Jeremy Corbyn’s party notched up 43 per cent support to the Tories ’42 per cent. The government is up one point with the pollster’s last survey, whereas Labours rating is unchanged.

The Liberal Democrats could expect seven per cent support, which represents no change, UKIP are also static on three per cent and the Greens are down one to two per cent.

The slight growth in Tory support means that Labour’s poll lead over the Conservatives with ICM for The Guardian has been cut from two points a fortnight ago to just one .

Recent polls have consistently shown Labour with a slight edge over the Conservative government.

Labour: 43 per cent (no change)

Conservatives: 42 per cent (up 1)

Lib Dems: 7 per cent (no change)

UKIP: 3 per cent (no change)

Greens: 2 per cent (down 1)

Labour lead: 1 point (down 1)