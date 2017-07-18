Corbyn brings back Liam Byrne after two years on Labour’s backbenches

Former cabinet minister Liam Byrne has added his name to the growing number of formerly Corbynsceptic MPs who have joined the frontbench.

Byrne, MP for Birmingham Hodge Hill, has taken a post in Tom Watson’s shadow culture team.

He will serve as shadow digital minister and said last night he was “delighted to accept” the role.

The appointment of Byrne, who supported Owen Smith in the leadership election last summer, follows a reshuffle of junior positions earlier this month following Corbyn’s stronger than expected showing at the general election.

Byrne was a home office minister under Tony Blair and then promoted to chief secretary to the Treasury – deputy to Alistair Darling – during Gordon Brown’s time as prime minister.

Last week he lost out to Rachel Reeves in the election to chair the Commons’ business, energy and industrial strategy chair.