Move to pursue Grenfell charges welcomed by Abbott, but Lammy warns potential punishment of a fine isn’t justice

The move by the Metropolitan police to pursue charges on the Grenfell fire case has been welcomed by Diane Abbott.

The shadow home secretary said: “It is right that this terrible incident and huge loss of life is fully investigated, including for legal culpability.”

“The police should be allowed to get on with their work and enabled to act in a thorough and timely way.”

David Lammy, the MP for Tottenham who lost a friend, Khadija Saye, in the fire, was more critical of the decision, saying on twitter: “I am pleased that justice for Grenfell victims and families is being taken seriously by the Metropolitan police and the CPS.”

“But the punishment for corporate manslaughter is a fine. A fine would not represent justice for the Grenfell victims and their families. Gross negligence manslaughter carries a punishment of prison time and I hope that the police and the CPS are considering charges of manslaughter caused by gross negligence,” he added.

Abbott also urged more to be done at in the Grenfell aftermath, saying: “But there are many other issues that also need investigation, including the treatment of survivors and their families since the tragic events, and more widely how social housing tenants across the country have been treated for years, where outsourcing, deregulation and privatisation have been prioritise over the safety and well-being of tenants.”

“Those responsible must be held to account for their actions, and their neglect,” she concluded.