Open letter: BAME councillor deselection
This is an open letter to the Labour party’s national executive committee in response to the deselection of Cllr Samantha Jury-Dada.
We are writing to you to raise our concerns about recent incidents in the party and especially in local parties, around representation and diversity. Last night in Faraday ward in Southwark, a young LGBT woman of colour, was deselected in favour of a white man who doesn’t live in the ward. This is only one of many incidents in which BAME people’s voices have been drowned out and discouraged in our party.
Faraday ward has one of the highest number of BAME residents, with over 60 per cent of the population identifying as non-white. Despite the fact that Cllr Samantha Jury-Dada had complained to officials in the party as well as the Labour Party’s NEC, there was no investigation into her complaints of bullying, intimidation and threats of deselection. She was subsequently deselected and now a ward that has 60 per cent BAME residents has no BAME Labour candidates.
Similarly in Tower Hamlets, a place by which the majority of residents identify as non-white, a decision was made to send up to 12 delegates to the party’s annual conference – in order to send a diverse delegation. However, only 1 out the 12 delegates selected were BAME.
We the undersigned believe that the Labour Party should conduct a thorough investigation into the complaints made by Cllr Samantha Jury-Dada. We the undersigned also believe that the Labour Party should be seeking to promote diversity in its structures and selections, so that we are truly a party that reflects the people that we represent.
London Young Labour BAME Network
Abdi Duale – Ealing North CLP (London Young Labour, BAME Officer)
Miriam Mirwitch – Vauxhall CLP (London Young Labour, Chair)
Patrick Vernon OBE – Hackney North and Stoke Newington (BAME Labour National Executive Committee)
Pouneh Ahari – Coventry South CLP (BAME Labour Executive Member)
Lydia Okoibhole – Leeds Central CLP (Labour Students BAME Officer)
Rachel Megan Barker, Hendon CLP (London Young Labour, LGBT Officer)
Rania Ramli – West Ham CLP (London Young Labour committee)
Ava Etemadzadeh – Hampstead and Kilburn CLP (London Young Labour committee)
Zainab mohammed, Kingston and Surbiton CLP (London Young Labour committee)
Morenike Adeleke, Edmonton CLP (London Young Labour committee)
Liron Velleman – Chipping Barnet CLP (London Young Labour committee)
Jack Galea – Westminster North CLP (London Young Labour, U 19s Officer)
Izzy Lenga – Chipping Barnet CLP (NUS Vice President)
Robbie Young – Islington North CLP (NUS Vice President)
Joe Cox – Hendon CLP (NUS NEC)
Cllr Dr Aysha Raza – Ealing North CLP
Cllr Lucy Atkinson, Lancaster and Fleetwood CLP
Alvin Shum – Cardiff Central CLP (Chinese for Labour Executive Member)
Sheri-Ann Bhim – Cardiff Central CLP (Labour Students Women’s Officer)
Gabriel Phillips – Islington South CLP (Labour Students Disabled Students’ Officer)
Kiran Dhaliwal – Wolverhampton South East CLP (LSE Labour Students, Chair)
Tom Campbell – Carmarthen East and Dinefwr CLP (Keele Labour Students, Chair)
Martin Bailey – Vauxhall CLP (LGBT Labour BAME Officer)
Amy Moran, Newcastle Central CLP (President of Leicester SU)
Dr Martin Edobor – West Ham CLP
Aisha Malik-Smith – Vice Chair, Old Bexley & Sidcup CLP
Liam Martin-lane – Ilford North CLP (Youth Officer)
Leon Alleyne-McLaughlin – Jarrow CLP
Shakerul Haque – Clydesdale CLP
Mohammed Ahmed – Stretford and Urmston CLP
Alexander Kuye – Hackney South and Shoreditch CLP
Adnan Rahman – Oxford East CLP
Avtar Singh Rai – Hayes and Harlington CLP (UCLU Labour BAME Officer)
Rosie McKenna, West Lancashire CLP
Joe Vinson – Faraday Ward, Camberwell and Peckham CLP (Co-Chair of LGBT Labour London)
Jessica Smith – Faraday Ward, Camberwell and Peckham CLP
Luke Myer – Liverpool Riverside CLP
Ally Routledge – Saffron Walden CLP
Harjeet Sahota – Camberwell and Peckham CLP (Youth Officer)
Lewis Addlington-Lee – Clacton CLP
Frankie O’Byrne – Enfield Southgate CLP
Estelle Hart – Gower CLP
Ben Cooper – Totnes CLP
Poppy Wilkinson – Macclesfield CLP
Andrea Compos-Vigouroux – Streatham CLP
Emma Booth – Vauxhall CLP
Charlie Agran – Battle and Bexhill CLP
Peter Smeed – Vauxhall CLP
Callum Munro – Streatham CLP
Joel Gascoyne – West Ham CLP
Tom Rutland – Camberwell and Peckham CLP
Colum McGuire – Uxbridge and South Ruislip CLP
Simon Evans – Reading East CLP
Amy Smith – Sheffield Central CLP
Richard Skipper – Islington South CLP
Richard Angell – Ilford North CLP (Director, Progress)
Nicholas Mitchell – Edmonton CLP
LabourList approached the London Labour party about this, they responded with this statement:
“We do not comment on selection procedures. Any allegations of bullying are taken seriously and will be investigated.”
