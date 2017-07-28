Option of staying in the single market still on the table for Labour, says Abbott
Diane Abbott has given her take on Labour’s Brexit position, saying that the party is not ruling out the option of staying in the trading bloc after Brexit.
Speaking on BBC’s Newsnight programme, the shadow home secretary laid out Labour’s position on Brexit as she also criticised the Tory approach to immigration.
You can watch the full interview below:
Value our free and unique service?
LabourList has more readers than ever before - but we need your support. Our dedicated coverage of Labour's policies and personalities, internal debates, selections and elections relies on donations from our readers.
If you can support LabourList’s unique and free service then please click here.
To report anything from the comment section, please e-mail [email protected]