Select committees: Cooper and Benn keep positions as Greenwood and Reeves win

Yvette Cooper and Hilary Benn won their elections for influential select committees uncontested, as Rachel Reeves and Lillian Greenwood were amongst the newly elected chairs.

Reeves, the Leeds West MP and former economist, beat colleagues Ian Lucas, Liam Byrne and Albert Owen to the coveted role of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy committee chair.

Greenwood, the former shadow transport secretary who resigned last June, was elected chair of transport select committee. She beat Geraint Davies, Clive Efford, Gavin Shuker and Bridget Phillipson in the vote. The election, which uses the alternative vote system, went to the fourth round where Greenwood beat Phillipson by just eight votes.

Clive Betts defeated Tottenham’s David Lammy to the position of communities and local government select committee in the first round, by 335 votes to 229.

Mary Creagh was elected unopposed to continue in her role as environmental audit committee chair.

Cooper and Benn continue as chair of home affairs and Brexit select committees respectively – two of the most influential of all the groups.

The full results were:

Contested votes:

Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (Labour) – Rachel Reeves

Communities and Local Government (Labour) – Clive Betts

Defence (Conservative) – Dr Julian Lewis

Education (Conservative) – Robert Halfon

Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Conservative) – Neil Parish

Foreign Affairs (Conservative) – Tom Tugendhat

Northern Ireland Affairs (Conservative) – Dr Andrew Murrison

Science and Technology (Liberal Democrat) – Norman Lamb

Transport (Labour) – Lilian Greenwood

Treasury (Conservative) – Nicky Morgan

Backbench Business Committee (Opposition party) – Ian Mearns

Uncontested votes:

Culture, Media and Sport (Conservative) – Damian Collins

Exiting the EU (Labour) – Hilary Benn

Health (Conservative) – Dr Sarah Wollaston

Home Affairs (Labour) – Yvette Cooper

International Development (Labour) – Stephen Twigg

International Trade (Scottish National Party) – Angus Brendan MacNeil

Justice (Conservative) – Robert Neill

Scottish Affairs (Scottish National Party) – Pete Wishart

Welsh Affairs (Conservative) – David T C Davies

Women and Equalities (Conservative) – Mrs Maria Miller

Work and Pensions (Labour) – Frank Field

Environmental Audit (Labour) – Mary Creagh

Petitions (Labour) – Helen Jones

Procedure (Conservative) – Mr Charles Walker

Public Accounts (Labour) – Meg Hillier

Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs (Conservative) – Mr Bernard Jenkin

Standards (Labour) – Sir Kevin Barron