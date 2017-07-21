The top Corbyn allies who won financial backing from the RMT union
This is the full list of Labour MPs who received donations, or donations in kind, from the RMT union, according to the new entry in the Register of Members’ Interests. The union is not affiliated to Labour but its gifts follow bouts of speculation that it could rejoin the ranks of official backers of the party.
Diane Abbott, shadow home secretary and MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington – £2,500
Jeremy Corbyn, Labour leader and MP for Islington North – £5,000
Kelvin Hopkins, MP for Luton North – £5,000
Ian Lavery, party chair and MP for Wansbeck – £5,000
Clive Lewis, MP for Norwich South – £3,000
Rebecca Long-Bailey, shadow business, industrial strategy and energy secretary and MP for Salford and Eccles – £4,600
Andy McDonald, shadow transport secretary and MP for Middlesbrough – £4,000
John McDonnell, shadow chancellor and MP for Hayes and Harlington – amount unknown.
Ian Mearns, MP for Gateshead – £8,000
Grahame Morris, MP for Easington – £4,000
Teresa Pearce, MP for Erith and Thamesmead – £2,500
Angela Rayner, shadow education secretary and MP for Ashton-under-Lyne – £4,000
Cat Smith, shadow minister for voter engagement and youth affairs and MP for Lancaster and Fleetwood – £5,000
Jo Stevens, MP for Cardiff Central – £2,500
