The top Corbyn allies who won financial backing from the RMT union

This is the full list of Labour MPs who received donations, or donations in kind, from the RMT union, according to the new entry in the Register of Members’ Interests. The union is not affiliated to Labour but its gifts follow bouts of speculation that it could rejoin the ranks of official backers of the party.

Diane Abbott, shadow home secretary and MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington – £2,500

Jeremy Corbyn, Labour leader and MP for Islington North – £5,000

Kelvin Hopkins, MP for Luton North – £5,000

Ian Lavery, party chair and MP for Wansbeck – £5,000

Clive Lewis, MP for Norwich South – £3,000

Rebecca Long-Bailey, shadow business, industrial strategy and energy secretary and MP for Salford and Eccles – £4,600

Andy McDonald, shadow transport secretary and MP for Middlesbrough – £4,000

John McDonnell, shadow chancellor and MP for Hayes and Harlington – amount unknown.

Ian Mearns, MP for Gateshead – £8,000

Grahame Morris, MP for Easington – £4,000

Teresa Pearce, MP for Erith and Thamesmead – £2,500

Angela Rayner, shadow education secretary and MP for Ashton-under-Lyne – £4,000

Cat Smith, shadow minister for voter engagement and youth affairs and MP for Lancaster and Fleetwood – £5,000

Jo Stevens, MP for Cardiff Central – £2,500