Thornberry and Owen Jones to lead mass Labour canvas in Boris Johnson’s seat

Emily Thornberry and Labour activists including Owen Jones will descend on Boris Johnson’s constituency on Sunday in the hope of unseating the foreign secretary at the next general election.

Hundreds of Labour supporters are expected to take part in the campaigning session, in Uxbridge and South Ruislip, where Johnson’s majority was cut to 5,034 on June 8.

Jones, an author and prominent supporter of Jeremy Corbyn, will join Thornberry, who is Johnson’s shadow, as well as shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer and new MP Marsha De Cordova, who surprisingly took Battersea last month.

“Boris Johnson’s constituency is firmly in our sights,” Jones wrote on Twitter today.

The outer London seat of Uxbridge was converted into a marginal as Corbyn pulled off a series of unexpected gains at the last election.

“You can make history. Just imagine Boris Johnson’s face when he loses his seat – and Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour forms a government. That will be down to you. So change Britain forever – and join us this Sunday,” Jones wrote in the Huffington Post today.

Vincent Lo, chair of Brent North constituency party, contested the seat for Labour.

The meeting place for the canvas is Hillingdon civic centre in Uxbridge at 10.30am.

The full list of target seats published by Jones on Twitter is as follows:

Southampton, Itchen Thurrock Hastings and Rye Pudsey Chipping Barnet Preseli Pembrokeshire Norwich North Calder Valley Stoke-On-Trent South Telford Broxtowe Bolton West Mansfield Northampton North Hendon Aberconwy Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland Milton Keynes South Northampton South Pendle Morecambe and Lunesdale Milton Keynes North Finchley and Golders Green Camborne and Redruth Putney Watford Harrow East Copeland Morley and Outwood Vale Of Glamorgan Blackpool North and Cleveleys Corby Crawley Worcester South Swindon Chingford and Woodford Green Reading West Walsall North North East Derbyshire Carlisle Southport Rossendale and Darwen Scarborough and Whitby Stevenage Truro and Falmouth Cities Of London and Westminster Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire Loughborough Filton and Bradley Stoke Clwyd West Erewash Shipley Gloucester East Worthing and Shoreham Sherwood Nuneaton Colchester Uxbridge and South Ruislip Plymouth, Moor View Rochford and Southend East Halesowen and Rowley Regis Shrewsbury and Atcham Wimbledon Wycombe Dover Altrincham and Sale West South Thanet South Ribble Welwyn Hatfield East Renfrewshire Harlow North Swindon Bournemouth West Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock Bournemouth East Rushcliffe Kingswood Stourbridge York Outer Stirling