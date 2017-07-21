You are here: Home » Featured »

Thornberry and Owen Jones to lead mass Labour canvas in Boris Johnson’s seat

21st July, 2017 3:45 pm
Emily Thornberry and Labour activists including Owen Jones will descend on Boris Johnson’s constituency on Sunday in the hope of unseating the foreign secretary at the next general election.

Hundreds of Labour supporters are expected to take part in the campaigning session, in Uxbridge and South Ruislip, where Johnson’s majority was cut to 5,034 on June 8.

Jones, an author and prominent supporter of Jeremy Corbyn, will join Thornberry, who is Johnson’s shadow, as well as shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer and new MP Marsha De Cordova, who surprisingly took Battersea last month.

“Boris Johnson’s constituency is firmly in our sights,” Jones wrote on Twitter today.

The outer London seat of Uxbridge was converted into a marginal as Corbyn pulled off a series of unexpected gains at the last election.

“You can make history. Just imagine Boris Johnson’s face when he loses his seat – and Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour forms a government. That will be down to you. So change Britain forever – and join us this Sunday,” Jones wrote in the Huffington Post today.

Vincent Lo, chair of Brent North constituency party, contested the seat for Labour.

The meeting place for the canvas is Hillingdon civic centre in Uxbridge at 10.30am.

The full list of target seats published by Jones on Twitter is as follows:

Southampton, Itchen
Thurrock
Hastings and Rye
Pudsey
Chipping Barnet
Preseli Pembrokeshire
Norwich North
Calder Valley
Stoke-On-Trent South
Telford
Broxtowe
Bolton West
Mansfield
Northampton North
Hendon
Aberconwy
Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland
Milton Keynes South
Northampton South
Pendle
Morecambe and Lunesdale
Milton Keynes North
Finchley and Golders Green
Camborne and Redruth
Putney
Watford
Harrow East
Copeland
Morley and Outwood
Vale Of Glamorgan
Blackpool North and Cleveleys
Corby
Crawley
Worcester
South Swindon
Chingford and Woodford Green
Reading West
Walsall North
North East Derbyshire
Carlisle
Southport
Rossendale and Darwen
Scarborough and Whitby
Stevenage
Truro and Falmouth
Cities Of London and Westminster
Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire
Loughborough
Filton and Bradley Stoke
Clwyd West
Erewash
Shipley
Gloucester
East Worthing and Shoreham
Sherwood
Nuneaton
Colchester
Uxbridge and South Ruislip
Plymouth, Moor View
Rochford and Southend East
Halesowen and Rowley Regis
Shrewsbury and Atcham
Wimbledon
Wycombe
Dover
Altrincham and Sale West
South Thanet
South Ribble
Welwyn Hatfield
East Renfrewshire
Harlow
North Swindon
Bournemouth West
Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock
Bournemouth East
Rushcliffe
Kingswood
Stourbridge
York Outer
Stirling

