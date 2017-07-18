Weekly survey: Labour patriotism, the single market and another election
In the wake of the Tories’ chaotic approach to leaving the EU, we ask should the Labour leadership fight for Britain to remain in the single market after Brexit?
Former cabinet minister John Denham has launched the English Labour Network. Can Labour win more working class voters with an appeal to English patriotism?
The vote on June 8 delivered a hung parliament which left the Tories in coalition with the DUP. Do you expect another general election this year?
To respond to the survey click here. You can vote until 12pm Friday.
