Campaigning blitz powers Corbyn to poll lead over Theresa May
Jeremy Corbyn’s approval ratings have comfortably outstripped those of Theresa May, according to a new poll carried out after the Labour leader began a summer campaigning blitz.
Some 35 per cent of Britons backed Corbyn’s performance compared to 31 per cent for the Tory prime minister, Opinium said.
A slightly higher figure, 40 per cent, disapproved of Corbyn, meaning he had a net approval rating of -5 per cent.
Forty-eight per cent disapproved of May meaning she had a net approval rating of -17 per cent.
The research, carried out between Tuesday and Friday last week, came as Corbyn’s summer tour of key marginals continued.
After a short holiday in Croatia he has visited south-west England and Wales. This week he is on Scotland where he vowed to oppose the “conveyor belt” of austerity from Westminster to Holyrood.
Value our free and unique service?
LabourList has more readers than ever before - but we need your support. Our dedicated coverage of Labour's policies and personalities, internal debates, selections and elections relies on donations from our readers.
If you can support LabourList’s unique and free service then please click here.
To report anything from the comment section, please e-mail [email protected]