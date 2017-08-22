Campaigning blitz powers Corbyn to poll lead over Theresa May

Jeremy Corbyn’s approval ratings have comfortably outstripped those of Theresa May, according to a new poll carried out after the Labour leader began a summer campaigning blitz.

Some 35 per cent of Britons backed Corbyn’s performance compared to 31 per cent for the Tory prime minister, Opinium said.

A slightly higher figure, 40 per cent, disapproved of Corbyn, meaning he had a net approval rating of -5 per cent.

Forty-eight per cent disapproved of May meaning she had a net approval rating of -17 per cent.

The research, carried out between Tuesday and Friday last week, came as Corbyn’s summer tour of key marginals continued.

After a short holiday in Croatia he has visited south-west England and Wales. This week he is on Scotland where he vowed to oppose the “conveyor belt” of austerity from Westminster to Holyrood.