Corbyn set to name new shadow cabinet minister after Champion furore

Jeremy Corbyn is set to appoint a replacement for Sarah Champion within days after the Rotheram MP quit the shadow cabinet following criticism of her Sun article on British-Pakistani men and child sex abuse.

The Labour leader could announce a new shadow secretary of state for women and equalities this week, sources said, as the clock counts down to party conference, which begins in a month’s time.

Champion resigned seven days ago after she used a tabloid piece to say this country “has a problem with British Pakistani men raping and exploiting white girls”. She later apologised for her “extremely poor choice of words” but some in the party argued she should have been kept on in her post. Former home secretary David Blunkett wrote in the Daily Mail that he was “aghast” at her treatment while Amina Lone, a PPC, said the south Yorkshire MP had been used as a “scapegoat”.

Corbyn, who has spent much of the summer campaigning in key marginals after a short holiday in Croatia, is visiting Scotland today.

He has denied sacking Champion but suggested he disagreed with Champion’s stance when he said: “We are not going to blame any particular group, or demonise any particular group, the issue is one of safety of individuals”.

Labour’s longstanding commitment to fighting discrimination means the women and equalities portfolio is seen as crucial. The MP or peer appointed by Corbyn is likely to have a key role to play at party conference in Brighton, where they will be expected to attend women’s conference on the Saturday, set out measures to increase the number of female candidates for winnable seats in the Commons and local government, as well as answering questions over the party’s handling of instances of anti-Semitism.