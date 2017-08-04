Council by-elections: It’s more good news as Labour defeats the right on south coast
Labour took seats from right-wingers last night as it saw its vote leap on a day of six council by-elections.
Jeremy Corbyn’s party won wards in Thanet in Kent and Worthing in Sussex, as well as holding on in a key area of middle England last night.
Overall Labour made a gain of two seats by the time four out of the six results had been declared.
It took the Margate Central ward in Thanet from UKIP, where the eurosceptics’ vote plunged, and the Marine seat in Worthing from the Tories.
Labour also retained the Loughborough Shelthorpe seat in Charnwood in Leicestershire, according to data provided by BritainElects.
Margate Central (Thanet)
Labour gain from UKIP.
Labour 57.5 per cent (+23.7)
Conservative 24.1 per cent (+3.6)
UKIP 6.6 per cent (-25.2)
Lib Dems 4.2 per cent
Independent 3 per cent
Greens 2.9 per cent (-8.6)
Independent 1.6 per cent
Milton Regis (Swale)
Labour gain from UKIP
Labour
Conservative
UKIP
Lib Dems
Penshurst, Fordcombe and Chiddingstone (Sevenoaks)
Conservative hold.
Conservative 58.8 per cent (+5.5)
Lib Dems 34 per cent (+0.2)
Labour 7.2 per cent (+7.2)
Marine (Worthing)
Labour gain from Conservative
Labour 47.4 per cent (+27.8)
Conservative 38.8 per cent (-6.4)
Lib Dems 11.3 per cent (+1.1)
Greens 2.5 per cent (-6.2)
St Margaret’s with St Nicholas (King’s Lynn)
Result to be declared on Friday.
Loughborough Shelthorpe (Charnwood)
Labour hold
Full results to follow.
