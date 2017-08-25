Have you been a candidate in a recent election? Get in touch!

Have you been a candidate in a recent general election or parliamentary by-election? If so, then LabourList wants to hear from you for some research we are doing.

We are looking at the cost of fighting a seat and some of the challenges in standing for election, especially if you are on low pay.

Please email [email protected]rlist.org with your name, contact details and where you stood and then we will get in touch and ask you some confidential questions. Thanks!