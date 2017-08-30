Interim leader Alex Rowley will not stand for Scottish leadership

Acting leader of Scottish Labour Alex Rowley has ruled himself out of the race to replace Kezia Dugdale.

According to reports, the deputy leader and MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, will not be going for the top job.

The BBC’s Andrew Kerr tweeted his report:

Scottish Labour Interim Leader Alex Rowley says he will not stand for the party leadership after Kezia Dugdale quit. pic.twitter.com/LZOh0njWDL — BBC Andrew Kerr (@BBCandrewkerr) August 30, 2017

Kerr also reports that Monica Lennon, equalities spokesperson, shall not be going for the leadership either.

Dugdale resigned the role late last night, saying that it was time to “pass on the baton”.

She said she wanted to give her successor the “space and time” to prepare for the next round of Holyrood elections, in 2021.

