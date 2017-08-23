Labour MP’s fury over Theresa May’s “snub” to steel community

A Labour MP has criticised Theresa May for a “snub” to the people of Teesside after arranging a visit today without listening to the community over the impact of the crisis in the steel industry.

Anna Turley also accused May of ignoring parliamentary protocol as the prime minister and business secretary Greg Clark headed to the north east to publish an update on SSI, the Teeside steel works.

Around 3,000 people lost their jobs when the plant closed last year and Turley has been a key voice in the campaign to keep steel production in its historic home on the Tees.

The Redcar MP said: “I’ve been disappointed to learn through informal sources that senior government politicians including the prime minister and the secretary of state for BEIS [business, energy and industrial strategy] are coming to my constituency tomorrow to publish an update on progress on the SSI site.”

“If this is the case, not only does parliamentary protocol expect that an MP is notified of a visit, but I would have expected the prime minister to have risen above the petty politics of her local mayor and worked with all stakeholders.”

It comes after a key job was advertised focusing on Tees Valley regeneration that was to be based in London, with only “occasional” trips to the area. Turley described the decision as a “sick joke”.

Labour narrowly missed out on the Tees Valley mayoralty in the heartland region, with experienced local councillor Sue Jeffrey beaten on second preferences by the Tories Ben Houchen.

Today Turley told May she must “engage with those who represent local people, who have so far had no say at all over the future of the site that played such a huge role in so many of their lives”.

“As a member of the SSI Taskforce and having worked constructively with the Shadow Development Corporation as it has been developing these proposals I am very disappointed at this snub to the people I represent.

“It seems the Tories are more interested in playing national politics on Teesside than working with local people to secure the future of our jobs and livelihoods. I’ll be raising this with the Speaker of the House of Commons on our return.”