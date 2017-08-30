Pro-Corbyn MSP Neil Findlay rules himself out of Scottish leadership race

Left-leaning MSP Neil Findlay has ruled himself out of the Scottish leadership race.

The Lothians MSP said in a statement: “I will not be putting put my name forward in this election.”

“I wish Kezia and those who may seek to succeed her the very best for the future and I look forward to Parliament returning next week so I can work with my colleagues to hold the SNP to account for their appalling mishandling of our public services, expose the Tories for their shambolic handling of the Brexit process and work towards returning Labour government’s at Holyrood and Westminster that works for the many not the few.”

Findlay, who is fiercely pro-Corbyn, has a book coming out soon entitled “Socialism and hope – a journey through turbulent times”. He previously ran for the top job in 2014, missing out to Jim Murphy, but securing a little over a third of the vote.

He is expected to hit out at former MP Murphy in his book.

Kezia Dugdale resigned late last night, saying that it is time to “pass the baton”.

The Lothians MSP said she will continue to serve in the Scottish parliament, but that she is leaving with her “head held high” in favour of a new leader with “fresh energy, drive and a new mandate.”