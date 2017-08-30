Let’s build on Scottish Labour’s successes for the future – Unite’s statement on Dugdale’s resignation

This is the statement released by Unite’s Scottish secretary Pat Rafferty in response to Kezia Dugdale’s resignation as Labour leader:

“We thank Kezia for the work she has done to contribute to the Scottish labour movement and the party in Scotland, and wish her very well in all she does in the future.

“The party is now rebuilding in Scotland and is rightly seen as the opponent of the mindless austerity of the Conservative party.

“We urge the party to reflect upon this turn in fortunes and consolidate, not to act in undue haste on any succession plan.

“There is no need to rush to a leadership election. Under Alex Rowley’s interim leadership we are confident that the voices of Scotland’s working people will be heard loud and clear at Holyrood.

“This is not about the next four weeks. It is about the next four years. This is an opportunity to reflect upon what the Scottish Labour Party stands for. Let’s seize it and build for the future.”