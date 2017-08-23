My father’s journey from Jamaica shows why Labour must invest in skills and give young people a chance to do better

“With every challenge comes an opportunity” – former Labour home secretary John Reid, July 2013.

The quote is one we all need to bear in mind as we face the huge challenge of Brexit and tackling skills shortages in our country.

Whether you voted to leave or to remain (for the record I did the latter) it is clear that if our economy is to thrive then UK plc must make the most of all talents in our country. This provides an opportunity for a massive effort to increase skills but also to boost life chances in a more inclusive economy.

Improving the provision of skills is my passion. It is why, in addition to my job as a commercial property solicitor, I spent four years as chair of education and skills for a local business organisation in Bristol and why I am proud to be a founder board member of the Bristol Learning City partnership board, which is now chaired by mayor Marvin Rees.

So what is the current position on the provision of skilled workers in, for example, an important industry such as construction? Through my day job working with housebuilders and my role in education I am regularly told about the massive skills shortage. If we are to boost housebuilding and infrastructure in this country then it is obvious we need more skilled workers. I also have to say that another reason for my focus on construction is because my dad – who came to this country from Jamaica – spent many years as a plasterer helping to provide the previously higher levels of house building in Britain.

Recent research from the Federation of Master Builders showed that 60 per cent of SME builders are struggling to hire bricklayers; 57 per cent are struggling to hire carpenters and joiners; and 47 per cent struggling to hire plumbers. It is no secret that EU migrant workers have been a significant resource for industries such as construction over the last decade but this could change with post-Brexit immigration rules.

At the same time labour market research has also painted a picture of an ageing workforce in construction. This stark picture for the industry is equally applicable to other jobs requiring technical skills and the Centre for Progressive Capitalism has suggested 426,200 technical job vacancies in Britain were difficult to fill because of skills shortages.

So what are potential solutions? As one of three persons included in the shortlist to be the Labour candidate for West of England mayor last year I argued that the region needed a construction skills centre if it is to create more ambitious infrastructure projects. It would help up skill and train local young people in the latest technology, such as modular construction and in green technology such as district heating in new housing developments.

Such centres could also be extended to other technical areas with skill shortages. Training in new technology might also help solve one of the other big problems for UK plc: of improving productivity. There is an opportunity for our new Labour metro mayors to be champions in helping to solve their skills shortages alongside the aspiration of full employment.

Bristol was the first “learning city” in England. The Learning City project brings together education providers, the local council and business leaders to help reduce skills shortages through local business and education providers working together. I would urge new Labour metro mayors to consider this model and become “learning city” regions.

I started with a quote so let me finish with another one. Robert Kennedy, the US Democrat, once said: “All of us may wish at times that we lived in a more tranquil world, but we don’t. And if our times are difficult and perplexing, so are they challenging and filled with opportunity.” Resolving the skills shortage is not just an economic imperative, but also a moral one. If we have vision and ambition for all young people – regardless of their background – then we can ensure this is achieved.

Karl Brown is a solicitor and was shortlisted to be Labour’s candidate in the West of England metro mayor elections.