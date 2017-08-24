Northern MPs demand action from Grayling on transport inequality

Yorkshire and Humber MPs have banded together with the shadow transport secretary to demand action from the Tories on the shameful rail upgrade betrayal.

Andy McDonald has coordinated a letter to the transport secretary Chris Grayling demanding action on the inequality seen across the country in transport infrastructure.

In London, £1,943 is spent per head on infrastructure, but in Yorkshire and the Humber that drops to just £190.

The group write: “Mr Grayling, we need no more delays. No more broken promises. No more warm words. Give us the investment, give us devolution, empower the North and we will deliver transport fit for the 21st century.”

Northern Powerhouse rail has been a campaigning focus for a newly formed Council of the North, which is formed of key Northern Labour figures.

The group, containing metro mayors Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram, alongside council leaders Julie Dore (Sheffield), Nick Forbes (Newcastle), Richard Leese (City of Manchester), and Judith Blake (Leeds), have urged a rethink on the decision to backtrack on the promised Crossrail for the North.