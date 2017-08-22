You are here: Home » Featured »

Owen Jones: Inspired by Corbyn’s politics? Join a trade union.

22nd August, 2017 12:27 pm

Tags:

Owen Jones, The Guardian journalist and Labour activist has appeared in a TUC video urging people to join a trade union.

You can watch the full video below:

