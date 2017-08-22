Owen Jones: Inspired by Corbyn’s politics? Join a trade union.

Owen Jones, The Guardian journalist and Labour activist has appeared in a TUC video urging people to join a trade union.

You can watch the full video below:

If you’ve been inspired to do more to win a new deal for UK working people, take the next step and join a trade union, says @OwenJones84 pic.twitter.com/iUJht9BvCm

