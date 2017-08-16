Sarah Champion quits over Sun article on “Pakistani men problem”

Sarah Champion has quit the shadow cabinet following criticism over her article in The Sun on British-Pakistani men and child sex abuse.

The shadow secretary of state for women and equalities stepped down as she apologised for her “extremely poor choice of words” in Friday’s comment piece for the red top.

She spoke out last week following the conviction of 17 British-born men of Pakistan and Middle Eastern ancestry in Newcastle over child sex crimes.

Champion referenced “predominantly Pakistani men” and later wrote in The Sun: “These people are predators and the common denominator is their ethnic heritage”.

The Rotherham MP had initially complained about the editing of her Sun article but the newspaper insisted she had approved the final version.

