Scottish Labour’s revival is now under way, after Kezia became leader at a difficult time – Corbyn on Dugdale’s resignation

This is the full statement put out by Jeremy Corbyn in response to Kezia Dugdale’s decision to step down as leader of Scottish Labour.

“I’d like to thank Kezia Dugdale for her work as Scottish Labour leader and the important role she has played in rebuilding the party in Scotland.

“Kezia became Scottish leader at one of the most difficult times in the history of the Scottish Labour Party, and the party’s revival is now fully under way, with six new MPs and many more to come.

“I want to thank Kez for her tireless service to our party and movement, and look forward to campaigning with her in future for a country that works for the many not the few.”