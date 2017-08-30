She brought Scottish Labour back from the brink – Carwyn Jones’ statement on Kez

This is the statement released by Welsh first minister and Labour leader Carwyn Jones in response to Kezia Dugdale’s decision to step down from the Scottish Labour leadership:

“I’m very sorry to see that Kezia is stepping down as leader. She’s done a superb job in the toughest of circumstances and brought Scottish Labour back from the brink. The party will always owe her a debt of gratitude for that.

“I enjoyed our working relationship and together we worked successfully to establish a more robust and permanent place for the devolved parties within Labour structures. I wish Kez all the very best for the future.”