Six northern Labour leaders demand fair deal from the Tories on transport

Key Labour figures from Northern cities are gathering today to push for a fair deal from the Tories.

The unprecedented meeting in Leeds takes place in the wake of Chris Grayling’s decision to cancel long promised rail improvements. Around 70,000 people have signed a petition to urge the Tories to reconsider their decision, which happened as London’s Crossrail 2 project was confirmed.

Metro mayors Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram are joining with council leaders from Newcastle, Leeds and Sheffield and the City of Manchester to push the government to commit to east to west “Crossrail for the north”, as well as for backdated payments in the billions to make up for historic underfunding of infrastructure.

Rotheram, the Liverpool city region mayor, said: “We are already in a situation where for every £1 spent on infrastructure projects in the north, £6 is spent in London and the south east. This is clearly not equitable, and neither does it make economic sense.”

The intervention by the local leaders comes as civic leaders, key business figures and even former Tory chancellor George Osborne all urged the government to act and deliver east to west Northern Powerhouse rail.

The IPPR estimates, that when London’s Crossrail 2 is taken into account, transport spending in London will be nearly £3,400 per head, and just £427 in the north.

“Only by redressing this enormous imbalance in investment can we ever hope to create a balanced, resilient and successful economy. We need to see that projects like Northern Powerhouse Rail as are not simply for or about the North. They are vital national investments that will benefit the whole of the UK,” Rotheram added.

Burnham, Greater Manchester mayor, said: “Today’s event shows that the patience of people in the north of England has run out. We are getting organised and demanding the government keeps all of its promises to people here and delivers a fair funding deal for the north of England.

“We are not against our capital city developing world class infrastructure but it cannot be at the expense of the north. People here have put up with clapped out trains and congested roads for long enough.

“The fact we have such strong private sector support at this event shows that this not about party politics but civic and business leaders uniting to get fair deal for the north.

“The government needs to show it is serious about rebalancing and revitalising our economy. We need to see clear prioritisation and a timetable for Crossrail for the north from the government as well as other vital transport improvements going ahead as soon as possible.”

Judith Blake, Leeds council leader, said: “Over 15 million people live in the north, yet 12 times more money is set to be spent per head on transport infrastructure in London than in the north. Passengers have for years had to put up with slow and overcrowded trains with east-west journeys in the north taking twice as long as they do in the south.”

Blake highlighted research which suggested that the original rail plans as part of the Northern Powerhouse project were estimated to be worth “£100bn in economic growth as well as 850,000 new jobs”.

“The government cannot simply sit back and hope the North goes quiet on its potential,” Newcastle council leader Nick Forbes said.

Julie Dore, leader of Sheffield council, said: “It is clearly unacceptable that people living in the north still cannot quickly and easily commute between our towns and cities – all while billions of pounds is being poured into further improvements for transport links in London.”

Sir Richard Leese, leader of Manchester City council, said: “Northern transport has suffered from under-investment relative to London and the South East for decades.

“The government has acknowledged that improved transport links between our great Northern cities, as well as HS2, is fundamentally important to unlocking the full potential of the North of England, supporting jobs and growth which will be even more vital in a post-Brexit landscape. As northern leaders we will keep up the pressure for a fair deal for the region.”